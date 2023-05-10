Nahan boy bags gold medal in Maths Olympiad

Solan, May 9
Anirudh Sharma, a Class VII student of Arihant International School, Nahan, has bagged a gold medal in the Science Olympiad Fountain’s International Mathematics Olympiad held recently.
He was awarded the gold medal by principal-cum-director of the school Davinder Sahni upon his arrival here today. She encouraged other students to participate in such events.
