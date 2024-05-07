Nomination filing begins today: Chief Electoral Officer

Shimla, May 6
Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg, while chairing a meeting of representatives of political parties here today, said that Gazette notification for the election for the Lok Sabha and the Vidhan Sabha byelections would be notified on May 7 and the nomination will start on the same day at 11 am. “The last date of nomination will be May 14. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on May 15, and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures will be May 17,” he said.
The CEO also sensitised the representatives about the nomination process and its various aspects. He said the nomination papers could be filed any time between 11 am to 3 pm. “Any candidate can file more than one set of nomination papers and not more than four,” he said.
He also gave detailed information regarding voting through postal ballot papers by different categories of employees on election duty, employees on essential services. He also gave details about the procedure for voting through postal ballot for absentee voters.
