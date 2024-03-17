Nominees for Mandi, Kangra LS seats to be declared soon: Ex-CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 16

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today said that the results of the Lok Sabha elections for four seats and the byelection to six Assembly seats would pave the way for the formation of the BJP government both at the Centre and in Himachal.

Thakur said, “This is for the first time that the byelections in six Assembly segments are being held along with the Lok Sabha elections in Himachal. I can say with certainty that on June 4 when the election results are announced, the BJP will be in power both at the Centre and in Himachal.”

He said that the candidates for the Mandi and Kangra Lok Sabha seats would be announced soon. “Under the present circumstances when the Congress government has lost majority, I don’t think either of the two parties will field sitting MLAs,” he added.

He said that the people of the six Assembly segments would vote for the formation of the BJP government in Himachal. He added that the byelection results would also ensure the fall of the Congress government.

He said, “The names of BJP candidates for the six Assembly seats will be decided within the next two or three days.” He added that though the legal position on the holding of the Assembly byelctions when the plea of the six disqualified MLAs was pending in the Supreme Court was yet not clear, the BJP was prepared for the bypoll.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Jai Ram Thakur #Kangra #Lok Sabha #Mandi #Shimla