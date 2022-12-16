Normal traffic restored to Mandi NH stretch

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 15

The Chandigarh-Manali highway was restored to double-lane traffic between 4 Mile and 7 Mile in Mandi district today. Earlier the highway was opened for single-lane traffic on the stretch on December 11.

A massive landslide occurred in the area, blocking the highway for traffic movement on December 10.

The National Highways Authority India engaged its workforce and machinery to clear the debris from the road. The NHAI restored the highway for single-lane traffic between Mandi and Kullu the next day.

Additional SP Sagar Chand said that this highway had been opened for double-lane traffic between 4 Mile and 7 Mile.

He said a target has been set to ensure completion of the cutting work of this highway between Mandi and Pandoh till end of February next for which traffic movement would be stopped from 12:30 pm to 2 pm every day.

Vehicles will be diverted via alternate routes between Mandi and Kullu during that period.

