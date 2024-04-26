Over 500 students take part in annual Sanawar cross country

Sanawar, April 25
The 109th Annual Hodson’s Cross Country Race saw the participation of over 500 students and staff at Lawrence School, Sanawar, today.
Endowed with a passion for running, Major Hodson, an officer, was appointed as the secretary of the school during its nascent years.
Major Hodson is also credited for raising a cavalry regiment (The Hodson Horse) during his tenure of service in India, which is now known as The Fourth Horse Regiment.
The regiment sponsors the cups and trophies for the race every year.
Ranraj Choudhary and Avani Dhingra claimed the titles of the best runners in the opens category among boys and girls, respectively, while Shradhaan Singh, Vito Nathan Zhimomi, and Amer Kang secured first positions in various categories. In the girls’ races, Manasvi Badola, Aarini, and Gurleen Klaire bagged first position in various categories.
Vito Nathan Zhimomi set a new record in the U-14 category, clocking 7 minutes and 48 seconds.
In the U-12 age category, Baani Bakshi and Ashwary Kumar set new records.
Former National Chief Boxing Coach Gurbaksh Singh Sandhu was the chief guest at the event.
“If you believe in yourself, you can achieve any height in life,” Sandhu said while addressing the students.
Headmaster Himmat Singh Dhillon expressed his gratitude to all participants and supporters, and lauded the senior students for their leadership during the event.
