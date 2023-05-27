Plan to bring 30K acres under natural farming

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 26

The Department of Agriculture has set a target of bringing an additional 30,000 acres under natural farming in the current financial year. The total area under natural farming has already reached around 50,000 acres.

Secretary, Agriculture, Rakesh Kanwar has asked the officials of the Prakritik Kheti Khushhal Kisan Yojana (PK3Y) to engage with farmers to work on area expansion ahead of the kharif season. He said this should primarily include existing farmers practising natural farming, whose number has risen to 1.59 lakh in the state.

Kanwar chaired a meeting of the Prakritik Kheti Khushhal Kisan Yojana here. He asked the officials to reach out to farmers with a millet production plan as well for the kharif season. He told them to organise regular interactions of trained farmers with new farmers for experience sharing on natural farming.

State Project Director, PK3Y, Naresh Thakur said around 52,000 farmers had been certified for natural produce through a self-certification method devised under the PK3Y.