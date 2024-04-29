POCSO court awards man 22-yr RI for rape

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, April 28

A fast-track POCSO court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Anil Kumar yesterday awarded 22 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) to one Pritam Chand for raping his niece.

The accused will have to undergo three-year additional imprisonment in case he failed to pay Rs 20,000 fine.

According to Special Additional District Advocate Rajrani, in her complaint lodged on January 28, 2022 in Nagrota police station, the victim’s mother said the girl was staying with her grandmother and uncle. One day she suddenly fell ill and was taken to a government hospital. During treatment, it was found that she was two-month pregnant.

The girl told her mother that her uncle had been doing “bad” things to her for almost a year. He had threatened the girl that he would kill her if she told anyone about this. On the complaint of the girl’s mother, a case under POSCO Act was registered against the accused.

On being proved guilty, the accused was sentenced to one-year imprisonment under Section 506 and three-month additional jail on not paying the fine of Rs 5,000. Besides, he was awarded 22-year rigorous imprisonment under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and three-year additional jail on not paying the Rs 20,000 fine. The court also ordered to give Rs 5 lakh compensation to the girl under the District Legal Services Authority.

