Police water sports meet in Una from today

Our Correspondent

UNA, MARCH 1

The 22nd All India Police Water Sports Championship will be organised in the Gobind Sagar Lake of the Sutlej river at Androli village of the district from March 2 to 6. This was stated by Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu while addressing mediapersons here today.

Kundu said the theme of the championship was ‘Experience the Waters of Himachal Pradesh’. He said that Androli had been certified as one of the best water sports facilities in the region. This event will give a fillip to the vastly untapped water sports potential of the state.”

The DGP said a total of 460 personnel from 19 state and central police organisations will participate in this event, which includes 10 teams of women sportspersons. The participating disciplines will be 500 and 2,000 metre rowing besides 200, 500 and 1000 metre kayaking and canoeing.

Kundu further said Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri would be the chief guest at the opening ceremony at Androli on March 2 at 11 am. A cultural programme for the police teams from all over the country will be organised at Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium of the HP Art, Language and Culture Department at Samoor Kalan village near Una city.