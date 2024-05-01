Poll officer holds meeting with Transport Dept, PWD in Kinnaur

Kinnaur, April 30
Assistant Election Officer and Kalpa SDM Dr Shashank Gupta held a meeting of officials of Public Works Department (PWD) and Transport Department at his office here today.
He held a detailed discussion on the alternative measures for landslides and rain in the tribal district of Kinnaur on the day of polling. He also asked to keep the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses in reserve so that polling personnel could reach polling stations in case of emergency.
He had a detailed discussion on a separate plan for inaccessible polling stations in the district and gave necessary guidelines. HRTC Managing Director Piyush Sharma and PWD officers were present in the meeting.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 schools in Delhi, 1 in Noida receive bomb threats, searches under way
Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar, Delhi Public School at Dw...
Dalvir Goldy joins AAP day after quitting Congress; Bhagwant Mann calls him ‘good, promising’ candidate
He quit the Congress on Tuesday, days after expressing "disp...
Major jolt to Congress in Delhi; ex-MLAs Naseeb Singh, Neeraj Basoya quit party, blame alliance with AAP
Delhi goes to Lok Sabha polls on May 25
'Regularly working' with India in probe on alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist leader: US
India on Tuesday strongly rejected the claims, saying the re...
The 127-year-old Godrej empire split: How it was resolved amicably
According to the company, Adi Godrej, who is head of the fam...