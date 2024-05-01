Poll officer holds meeting with Transport Dept, PWD in Kinnaur

Our Correspondent

Kinnaur, April 30

Assistant Election Officer and Kalpa SDM Dr Shashank Gupta held a meeting of officials of Public Works Department (PWD) and Transport Department at his office here today.

He held a detailed discussion on the alternative measures for landslides and rain in the tribal district of Kinnaur on the day of polling. He also asked to keep the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses in reserve so that polling personnel could reach polling stations in case of emergency.

He had a detailed discussion on a separate plan for inaccessible polling stations in the district and gave necessary guidelines. HRTC Managing Director Piyush Sharma and PWD officers were present in the meeting.

#Kinnaur