Nurpur: Poll officials sensitised to EVM, VVPAT use

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, April 25

A day-long training session for presiding, polling and sector officials was held here in the wake of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Nurpur Assistant Returning Officer-cum-SDM Gursimer Singh presided over the training programme. The officials being deployed for election duty were imparted training through PowerPoint.

Apart from this, they were sensitised the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI) for conducting the voting. Officials deployed for election duty were also given training in the operation of EVMs and VVPATs on the occasion. The ARO said this time, arrangements had been made to provide training through PPT to remove all the doubts related to the voting process.

The election instruction booklets were also provided to all the presiding officers. The ARO asked the presiding officials that they, along with their teams, would have to ensure to perform duties as per all the guidelines issued by the ECI.

He said the second rehearsal would be conducted on May 22. He also asked all the officials to ensure that the Election Commission guidelines are followed in letter and spirit so that the voting process can be conducted in a transparent amanner.

