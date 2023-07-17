Pong reservoir level rises, BBMB releases water

Shimla/Dharamsala, July 16
The IMD has issued a ‘moderate to high risk’ alert of flashfloods in five Himachal districts — Chamba, Kangra, Sirmaur, Shimla and Kullu — till July 17. It also issued an orange alert for rain in four states, including Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
In another development, the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) today released water from the Pong Dam into the Beas.
The water level in the dam reservoir stood at 1,369.15 feet due to the increased inflow of over 1 lakh cusecs for the past one week. On July 16 last year, the water level in the Pong reservoir was 1,313.39 feet. The decision to release water has been taken as more rain is expected in the coming days. Kangra DC Nipun Jindal has issued an advisory to the people living along the Beas banks not to venture into the riverbed as the BBMB authorities were releasing water from the dam. — & Agencies
