Retired IAF officer’s wife killed in paragliding mishap in Himachal Pradesh

Our Correspondent

Palampur, April 7

A solo paragliding pilot, Ritu Chopra (54), was killed when her paraglider lost its route in the high hills of the Dhauladhar range because of strong turbulence and crashed near the Bir Golf Course on Sunday evening. She was taken to Civil Hospital, Baijnath, where she was declared brought dead.

Wife of a retired IAF officer, Wing Commander Ashutosh Chandera, Ritu Chopra was a resident of Gautam Budh Nagar, Noida. She had been living in Bir for the last one year with her husband in a rented accommodation. Information gathered revealed that she was a regular flier and an experienced pilot.

Many paragliding-related mishaps have taken place at Bir Billing in the past because most of the pilots are not aware of the difficult topography of the Dhauladhar hills and the fast-changing climate here.

The officials have held various meetings with the stakeholders in this regard and it was decided to enforce international SOPs laid down for paragliding.

As per the SOPs, no inexperienced pilot should be allowed to fly solo or tandem flights.

