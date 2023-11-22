Shimla ZP okays Rs 590 cr budget for works under MGNREGA

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 21

A meeting of Zila Parishad presided over by chairperson of ZP Chandra Prabha Negi was held at Bachat Bhawan here today.

16 proposals approved

The senior officials of different departments gave detailed information on 15 questions raised during the present meeting and 20 raised during the last meeting

An assurance was given that these works would be completed soon

A budget of Rs 590.92 crore was passed for all the development blocks of the district under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MGNREGA) and budget of Rs 4.96 crore was also passed under the 15th Finance Commission.

Negi instructed Additional Deputy Commissioner Shimla Abhishek Verma to ensure the presence of all the Sub-Divisional Officers and office heads in the Zila Parishad meetings so that the members can get information regarding the actual status of the ongoing development works in the district. Negi also directed appropriate action against absentee officials.

A total of 16 proposals related to various department works were approved during the meeting. Apart from this, 42 proposals put forward by the members were discussed in detail. The proposals were about Deputy Commissioner’s Office, tourism, horticulture, animal husbandry, public works, panchayati raj and police departments, HIMFED, HIMUDA, HRTC, Medical Department, etc. Various works related to the state government were also covered during the meeting.

The senior officials of different departments gave detailed information on 15 questions raised during the present meeting and 20 questions raised during the last meeting. An assurance was given that these works would be completed soon.

Negi instructed the officials to take swift action and complete the works mentioned in the proposals and questions put forward by the Zila Parishad members. “We are accountable to the people of our area. Keeping this in mind, a meeting will be held with the Additional Deputy Commissioner on a monthly basis regarding the progress of the proposals and questions put forward in the zila parishad meeting,” she added.

Negi also asked the Additional Deputy Commissioner to submit complete details of funds which were allocated by Zila Parishad members for development works but not being utilised so that these funds can be used on other development works.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Verma assured to ensure the presence of all Subdivisional Officers and other office heads in the next meeting. He said that appropriate action will be taken against officials who would be absent.

