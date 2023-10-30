SIT nabs key accused in Himachal Pradesh cryptocurrency scam

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, October 29

A special investigation team (SIT) of the Himachal Pradesh Police has arrested one of the masterminds who, along with other three accused, orchestrated the multi-crore rupees cryptocurrency scam.

It also conducted raids at 41 locations in the state and seized incriminating documents, property records, mobile phones and other digital devices in connection with the scam that involves money to the tune of Rs 2,300 crore and over one lakh investors, both from the state and other parts of the country.

The SIT apprehended Abishek Sharma, a resident of Una district and one of the main accused who had been absconding, in Dharamsala on Sunday. A local court remanded him in police custody for five days. DIG, Northern Range, Abhishek Dullar, who heads the SIT, said: “A total of 10 accused have been arrested so far in connection with the scam. We conducted searches at 41 locations across the state, including Hamirpur (25), Bilaspur (four), Kangra (seven), Mandi (two), Una (two) and Solan (one). “These searches were conducted at houses of top-line investors who lured other investors and played a major role in widening the scam. These investors are in hundreds and key to our investigation. The searches have yielded incriminating documents and other crucial evidence. We have also obtained various details related to the proceeds of the crime,” he added. On being asked about Subhash, one of the masterminds, hiding in an unknown foreign location, Dullar said, “We cannot reveal much about him for now. Efforts are on to nab him.” He, however, said: “The evidence collected during the searches brings us one step closer to holding the culprits accountable for their actions.”

