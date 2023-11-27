Six officials put on notice for skipping zila parishad meet

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 26

The district administration has issued notices to six senior officials of the PWD, Animal Husbandry, National Highways, Pollution Control Board and Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd (SJVNL) and education department for their absence in zila parishad meeting held recently and sought “explanation” within three days following which action would be initiated against them.

Chairperson takes strong view Chairperson of ZP Chandra Prabha Negi took a strong view of the matter and asked the ADC to initiate action against officials who were not present in the meeting

She stated that these meetings were conducted to discuss development and welfare works aimed at benefitting the residents of the district. Skipping these meeting by some officials had affected the work adversely

Notably, during the previous zila parishad meeting which had taken place around six months ago, chairperson of ZP Chandra Prabha Negi had raised the matter of absence of officials in the meeting and warned of strict action. But despite her strongly-worded instructions, a number of officials from different departments remained absent from the meeting held this past week.

Negi took a strong view of the matter and asked Additional Deputy Commissioner to initiate action against officials who were not present in the meeting. She stated that these meetings are conducted to discuss various development works and welfare works aimed at benefitting the residents of the district but skipping these meeting by some officials had affected the work adversely.

Confirming the development, Abhishek Verma, Additional Deputy Commissioner, said, “Notices have been issued to officials of six departments. They have been asked to explain within the given period why they did not attend zila parishad meeting. Next course of action would be taken as per the explanation or responses submitted by the officials. They would be asked to remain present in the next meeting.”

An official of the district administration said there was all likelihood that this time, the matter would be brought to the notice of the state government and the Chief Minister so that appropriate action can be initiated against those who remain absent during ZP meeting. If they cite important pre-engagements which if found valid or responses would be satisfactory, they will be asked to join the next meeting else action would be initiated against them.

#Environment #Pollution #Shimla