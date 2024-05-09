Strict vigil on election expenditure

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 8

Expenditure observer Dr Kundan Yadav, while addressing district polling officers here today, said the Election Commission of India had directed to ensure strict vigilance on election expenditure.

He said flying squads, static surveillance teams, video surveillance teams and account committees must act effectively to check any violation of the election code of conduct, especially pertaining to expenditure.

Dr Yadav added that to conduct fair and peaceful election it was important to execute the model code of conduct for elections in its letter and spirit.

Dr Yadav added that the Election Commission of India had directed and provided guidelines to ensure smooth conduct of elections. He said any delay in taking action could lead to action against the erring officer or the employee responsible.

He directed the static teams to check every vehicle and record the details. He directed officers of the Excise and Taxation Departments to conduct regular inspections and keep record of the transportation of wine and liquor on a daily basis.

Addressing bank officials, Dr Yadav said the bankers must inform the Election Commission about suspicious transactions.

He said a mechanism must be developed to keep an eye on delivery of gifts and added that in case of any confusion officials could contact him for clarification.

Speaking on the occasion, District Returning Officer Amarjit Singh briefed the expenditure observer about the arrangements made for keeping vigil during the election process.

SP Padam Chand, ADC Manesh Yadav, Tehsildar (election) Upender Nath Shukla were also present in the meeting.

