Sukhu blurs regional divide

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, December 11

In a sharp contrast to the ruckus and sloganeering seen ahead and after the CLP meeting, the swearing-in ceremony of Sukhvinder Sukhu as the CM turned out to be a smooth and joyous occasion.

Visits Balika Ashram CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday visited Balika Ashram at Tutikandi in Shimla and distributed sweets to girls

He said the govt would come out with a plan to provide aid to underprivileged students so that they could pursue higher education sans any hindrance

The CM directed officers concerned to ensure proper maintenance of the ashram

He announced Rs 51,000 from his discretionary fund to the students who presented a cultural programme

The supporters of late Virbhadra Singh and his family had been demanding the CM’s post for his wife and HPCC president, Pratibha Singh, but many of them appear to have reconciled to Sukhu heading the state.

“We are missing Raja Sahib, but we are happy for Sukhu as well. We are sure Raja Sahib’s family will continue to get the respect and its due,” said Kusum Verma of the Shimla Rural constituency, from where Virbhadra’s son Vikramaditya Singh has won.

It’s the first time that the CM’s post has gone to lower HP under the Congress reign. Given the perceived upper and lower divide, this could have made the Congress supporters from upper HP a little anxious and insecure. But with Sukhu having spent his childhood and youth in Shimla — did his schooling and higher studies and remained a two-time MC councillor — he has blurred this divide. “We feel he is from Shimla, so the upper-lower question does not arise,” said Kusum.

Sukhu was even contemplating fighting the elections from Shimla before deciding to contest from Nadaun. A few others felt that it was a good sign for the Congress to have a CM from an ordinary family, who rose due to his hard work and loyalty to the party.