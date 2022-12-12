 Will restore old pension scheme: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu after oath-taking : The Tribune India

Will restore old pension scheme: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu after oath-taking

Congress brass attends ceremony; Mukesh Agnihotri takes oath as Deputy CM

Will restore old pension scheme: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu after oath-taking

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (second from right) and Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri (second from left) with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after taking oath at a ceremony in Shimla on Sunday. PTI



Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, December 11

Sukhvinder Singh (58), a son of a bus driver and four-time Congress MLA, was today sworn in as the 15th Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh and the second from Hamirpur, marking a generational shift in the Congress politics.

Will see how it does so: BJP

The Cong has won on promise of implementing the OPS. It will be interesting to see how it fulfils this promise because it hasn’t implemented it in Rajasthan & Chhattisgarh, where the party is in power. Amit Malviya, BJP IT cell chief

Sukhu reaches out—first invite for Pratibha

  • Pratibha Singh was the last Congress leader to reach the venue
  • Was given warm welcome & was hugged by Rahul and Priyanka
  • Sukhu went to Pratibha Singh’s residence Holly Lodge to invite her
  • He said being the state unit chief, she was given the first invitation

PM sends greetings

Congratulations to Shri Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu ji on taking oath as CM. I assure all possible cooperation from the Centre for HP’s further development. Narendra Modi, PM

The CM with his 85-year-old mother, who arrived from her village in Nadaun for the swearing-in.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath to Sukhu in Hindi in the presence of the Congress top brass, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan CMs Bhupesh Bhagel and Ashok Gehlot, former Union Minister Anand Sharma, state party chief Pratibha Singh and Sachin Pilot.

Journalist-turned-politician Mukesh Agnihotri (60) took oath of minister along with Sukhu to become the first-ever Deputy Chief Minister in Himachal. The rest of the Cabinet is likely to be picked within a week’s time.

After taking oath, Sukhu said he was committed to providing a clean and transparent government, which would honour the commitments made to people, including the restoration of the old pension scheme (OPS). “Being a common man, I understand the problems faced by people at every step and it will be my endeavour to alleviate these,” he said.

There was an air of jubilation on the Ridge as people attired in traditional dresses from Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti performed nati to the beats of dhols. Sukhu’s 85-year-old mother, Sansaro Devi, had also arrived from her native village in Nadaun to attend the oath-taking.

Pratibha Singh, who was the last Congress leader to reach the venue, was accorded a warm welcome and was hugged by Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. She was seated beside Priyanka Gandhi on the dais.

The elevation of grassroots leader Sukhu, the MLA from Nadaun, marks a generational shift in the state Congress with the passing away of six-time CM Virbhadra Singh last year. Party leaders paid floral tributes to the veteran leader before the oath-taking.

Pitted against the might of central and state BJP leadership, the Congress put up a spirited fight to wrest back power in the hill state.

The Congress victory shattered the dream of the BJP to change the rivaz of “change in power” in Himachal every five years. The Congress managed to win 40 seats, limiting the ruling BJP to 25 segments while Independents emerged victorious in three constituencies.

Out of the seven CMs that Himachal has had, six have been Rajputs except Shanta Kumar, a Brahmin leader from Kangra, who was the CM on two occasions in 1977 and 1990. The other Rajput CMs have been Dr YS Parmar, Ram Lal Thakur, Virbhadra Singh, PK Dhumal, Jai Ram Thakur and the latest entrant Sukhu. Himachal Congress In-charge Rajeev Shukla and AICC secretaries Tejinder Bittu, Sanjay Dutt, Gurkirat Kotli, besides Congress MLAs, were also present on the occasion.

#Congress #Hamirpur #mallikarjun kharge #mukesh agnihotri #priyanka gandhi #rahul gandhi #Shimla #sukhvinder singh sukhu

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Bathinda

Gunman of Sidhu Moosewala's father accidentally shoots at his other gunman at a wedding in Punjab's Mansa

2
Himachal

Sukhwinder Sukhu sworn in as Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister; Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka attend ceremony

3
Punjab

Woman killed, son injured as assailants attack them in Punjab's Bathinda

4
Business

Air India nears historic order for up to 500 jets: Sources

5
Nation

Russia welcomes India's decision not to join oil price cap; proposes tie-ups to build large-capacity vessels

6
Punjab

Tarn Taran police effect major reshuffle day after RPG attack on Sarhali police station

7
Nation

Trouble for AAP, Gujarat MLA showers praises on PM Modi

8
Features

Brasilia comes to Chandigarh: A confluence of 20th century's two iconic urban utopias

9
Punjab

Man tied in front of moving truck as punishment for ‘stealing wheat bags’ in Muktsar; video goes viral

10
Health

What could precipitate heart attacks in the young? Experts give reasons

Don't Miss

View All
Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins ~25L in KBC
Chandigarh

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life
Chandigarh

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man’s wedding by queueing up doing ‘bhangra’; wholesome video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man's wedding by queueing up doing 'bhangra'; wholesome video goes viral

Oxygen Park in memory of tree tragedy victim
Chandigarh

Oxygen Park in memory of Carmel Convent School tree tragedy victim

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day
Trending

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day

‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton
Punjab

'We want justice': Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada's Brampton

Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Top News

Will restore OPS: CM Sukhu after oath-taking

Will restore old pension scheme: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu after oath-taking

Congress brass attends ceremony; Mukesh Agnihotri takes oath...

Unconnected operatives: Modular terror mechanism new challenge for NIA in J&K

Unconnected operatives: Modular terror mechanism new challenge for NIA in J&K

Era of labelling terrorists ‘good’ or ‘bad’ must go: India at UNSC

Era of labelling terrorists 'good' or 'bad' must go: India at UNSC

Air India nears historic order for 500 jets

Air India nears historic order for 500 jets

Includes over 100 wide-bodies such as Airbus A350s, Boeing 7...

J&K mulls unique ID for each family, parties wary

J&K mulls unique ID for each family, parties wary

BJP hails move, cites Hry database


Cities

View All

Cash-strapped MC to sell its land at prime locations

Cash-strapped MC to sell its land at prime locations

Farmers hold protest, seek legal guarantee for MSP

Roadblocks frequent near Gurdwara Shaheedan Sahib

MLA reaches out to people with May I Help You stall at PITEX

Open House: Will the move to build 16 more medical colleges make Punjab a medical education hub?

Finally, stage set for theatre’s first event

Finally, stage set for theatre’s first event

Team attacked during raid on illegal mining site in P’kula; 5 vehicles seized

Four-hour evening nakas in Mohali

343 defaulters lose power in Mohali

Eyes on 2024 polls, parties start early

Days after MCD poll defeat, Delhi BJP president resigns

Days after MCD poll defeat, Delhi BJP president resigns

Russian delegation visits Delhi hospital

Ghaziabad man who duped insurance holders arrested

Bail plea of woman who ‘assaulted’ advocate rejected

2 held for killing man to avenge thrashing

PIMS fest sparks row

PIMS fest sparks row

Remain present at 'NRI milni' on Dec 16, senior officials told

Nepalese man held with stolen cellphone

Buoyed by HP win, Cong holds discussion on MC poll strategy

Thieves break into house, steal Rs 3.2L

Verka milk booths on MC land in Ludhiana: BJP alleges irregularities in allotment, collection of rent

Verka milk booths on MC land in Ludhiana: BJP alleges irregularities in allotment, collection of rent

Unidentified persons threaten to blow up tower in township in Ludhiana

Govt to spend Rs 42.37 crore on development works in Ludhiana: Minister

5 held for snatching, theft incidents in Ludhiana

3 arrested on charge of film piracy in Ludhiana

Black films on VIP vehicles go unchecked

Black films on VIP vehicles go unchecked

Farmers march down to MP’s residence, want cases dropped

Store told to pay Rs 5,000 for Rs 1 overcharge

Stoma care clinic unveiled at GMC

Folk artistes steal the show at youth fest