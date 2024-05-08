 Sukhu, Vikramaditya meet people affected by Luhri power project : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Sukhu, Vikramaditya meet people affected by Luhri power project
INDIA VOTES 2024

Sukhu, Vikramaditya meet people affected by Luhri power project

Sukhu, Vikramaditya meet people affected by Luhri power project

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh at a public meeting at Nirath in Rampur subdivision of Shimla district on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO



Ashish Negi

Rampur, May 7

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Congress candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency Vikramaditya Singh attended a meeting of farmers affected by the Luhri power project organised by the Himachal Kisan Sabha at Nirath in Rampur today. Various demands and problems of the people affected by the project were discussed.

At Nirath, the Chief Minister first paid obeisance at the ancient Surya Narayan Temple and later addressed the people affected by the 210 MW Luhri project. He said that the interests of Himachal would not be allowed to be sold at any cost. Himachal Kisan Sabha secretary and former MLA Rakesh Singha presented an eight-point demand charter to Sukhu.

The Chief Minister said that it was not a fight for power but to save democracy. “The BJP wants to destroy democracy by creating legal hurdles,” he alleged.

He said that the Congress government had saved Rs 2,200 crore in one year by putting an end to corruption and spent the money on the public. He added that 90 per cent of 19 lakh families in Himachal Pradesh live in villages. There was need to think of ways to spend money on the villagers.

Sukhu said that the price of milk was increased by Rs 13 per kg in one go. He added that the government would make continuous efforts to fulfil the reasonable demands of the farmers and the project-affected people. “The payment of royalty from hydropower projects was declined. The Congress Government has challenged the discontinuation of the payment of royalty from the hydropower projects,” he claimed.

He said that he met the Union Power Minister in New Delhi and discussed the issue with him. “If the Himachal Government does not get a stake in the Luhri and Sunni power projects, it will not shy away from taking these over,” he added.

Sukhu said that even 15 months after the Congress formed government in the state, a legal battle was going on over the Luhri and Sunni hydropower projects. Vikramaditya said that the project-affected people were facing various problem and the issue would be discussed with the Chief Minister and taken up at the government level. “In the coming time, after I win the parliamentary elections with the blessings of people, my first priority will be to raise this issue in the Lok Sabha,” he added.

Vikramaditya said that he had raised the issue regarding the Sunni and Luhri power projects in the Assembly many times, both while in power and also in the opposition. “We will discuss the matter with the Chief Minister and make a strategy. I am not against projects as these are needed to create employment opportunities and produce electricity. However, the rights of the people of the area should also be given priority,” he added.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Lok Sabha #Mandi #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Excise scam: No immediate relief for Arvind Kejriwal; but SC hints at interim bail to Delhi CM in view of Lok Sabha polls

2
Punjab

Resume work as IAS officer, Punjab tells BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

3
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

4
Punjab

Congress fields ex-MP Sher Singh Ghubaya from Punjab’s Ferozepur

5
Haryana

3 Independent MLAs withdraw support, BJP govt reduced to minority in Haryana

6
Delhi

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi court extends judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha

7
India

10-year-old Delhi boy selling rolls after father's death melts internet, help pours in from different quarters

8
Chandigarh

12-year-old crushed to death by truck driver on way to school in Zirakpur

9
India

Glorification of violence should not be part of any civilised society, India tells Canada

10
Himachal

Ridhima Sharma from Nadaun tops Class 10 exam of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education

Don't Miss

View All
Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Top News

AstraZeneca says it will withdraw Covid vaccine globally, says demand dips

AstraZeneca withdraws Covid vaccine globally

According to media reports, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker has ...

Canada's ex-minister rubbishes report claiming Trudeau was forced to accept meeting on Sikh activists to land in Punjab during 2018 trip

Canada's ex-minister rubbishes report claiming Trudeau was forced to accept meeting on Sikh activists to land in Punjab during 2018 trip

Reports say Capt Amarinder Singh had then handed Trudeau and...

3 Ind MLAs withdraw support to Haryana Govt

3 Independent MLAs withdraw support to Haryana Government

Government is in 'safe zone' as there can’t be a no-trust mo...

3 Indians accused of Nijjar killing appear before Canadian court amid pro-Khalistani slogans

3 Indians accused of Nijjar killing appear before Canadian court amid pro-Khalistani slogans

Nijjar was shot and killed after he stepped out of a gurdwar...

Jyoti Malhotra appointed first woman Editor-in-Chief

Jyoti Malhotra appointed first woman Editor-in-Chief of The Tribune Group

Ms Malhotra will assume charge on May 14


Cities

View All

CPI-CPI (M) candidate files nomination paper on Day 1

CPI-CPI (M) candidate files nomination paper from Amritsar on Day 1

Another Punjab farmer dies at Shambhu protest site

Amritsar: Party candidates go all out as campaigning reaches final phase

Amritsar: Over 6.2 LMT wheat procured in mandis

Jugraj Singh who was killed in US cremated in Ajnala village

Resume duty: Punjab to BJP nominee Parampal

Resume duty: Punjab Govt to BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Confronted by farmers, Hans Raj Hans says won’t speak against ‘friend’ Modi

12-yr-old schoolgirl crushed under truck at Zirakpur

12-yr-old schoolgirl crushed under truck at Zirakpur

Bouncer shot dead in Kharar

No nomination filed on Day 1 in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Anil Masih campaigning for Sanjay Tandon, says Congress; BJP terms it ‘lie’

Panchkula man duped of Rs 1.88 cr in cyber fraud

Delhi’s electoral roll expanded by 8.85 lakh since 2019 Lok Sabha poll

Delhi’s electoral roll expanded by 8.85 lakh since 2019 Lok Sabha poll

Law & order deteriorated under L-G VK Saxena: AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj

Praveen Khandelwal vows to uplift Chandni Chowk

BJP workers protest against AAP’s alleged terror funding

Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi among Congress’s star campaigners in Delhi

No nomination filed on Day 1 for Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat

No nomination filed on Day 1 for Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat

Vikramjit Chaudhary seeks votes for BJP

Pastor got money from Dubai, sent Indian SIMs to Pakistani handlers: Hoshiarpur cops

Man murdered at cattle shed

Man’s decomposed body found in bed box in Jalandhar

Five members of robbers’ gang land in police dragnet

Five members of robbers’ gang land in police dragnet

My fight is against grand alliance of BJP, AAP & Akalis, says Warring

Maximum first-timers, 85+, third gender voters in Ludhiana: CEO

Sow, transplant saplings as per rice variety, Punjab Agricultural University tells farmers

Man’s body found near drain in Jagraon

Avraj of YPS tops city in ICSE exams

Avraj of YPS tops city in ICSE exams

INDIA VOTES 2024: All set for free and fair Lok Sabha poll, says Patiala DC

Preneet resumes campaign, touches emotional chord

Lecture on Lok Sabha poll held at Pbi University