SVEEP teams visit far-flung villages of Chamba

Our Correspondent

Chamba, May 3

The district election authorities organised a series of camps under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme in far-flung villages of Chamba, which had recorded a low voter turnout in the previous Lok Sabha elections.

The awareness camps were held at Kolka and surrounding villages of Kunda, Bhalaka, Dharmari, Priyugal and Jatkari, within the Chamba Assembly segment.

Professor Avinash Pal, the nodal officer for SVEEP in the Chamba constituency, said the purpose of the drive was to understand the reasons behind the low voter turnout during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and to make efforts to improve voter participation in upcoming elections. The campaign included door-to-door voter awareness activities, signature campaigns and oath-taking events for newly registered voters.

During the campaign, discussions were held with various stakeholders, including anganwadi and ASHA workers, members of women groups, youth groups, local residents, panchayat representatives, senior citizens, shopkeepers and youth.

Additionally, a meeting was organised at the Government Senior Secondary School, Kolka, to raise awareness about the importance of voting, especially among the young voters.

Members of the SVEEP team administered an oath to the attendees to ensure impartial and fearless voting. The nodal officer provided important information related to voting to the participants, including voter helplines and online voter registration through the VSP portal.

Deepak Kumar, a member of the SVEEP team, emphasised that voting was not just a right, but also a duty. He highlighted the role of voting in strengthening democracy and ensuring active participation of citizens in the political process. Through participation in the voting process, citizens exercise their right to choose their representatives and contribute to positive changes in society.

The SVEEP team urged the local residents to actively participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections and ensure an improvement in the voter turnout percentage.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chamba #Lok Sabha