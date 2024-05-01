Thanks to ‘official apathy’, Pipal Jatra a low-key affair this year

Our Correspondent

Kullu, April 30

The three-day Spring Festival, locally known as Pipal Jatra, held from April 28 to 30, was a low key affair this year as officials of the screening committee and Kullu Municipal Council (MC) allegedly did not take much interest in its preparations.

Due to the model code of conduct (MCC) in force for the Lok Sabha elections, the elected representatives of the MC kept their distance from the activities of the festivities and the entire responsibility of organising the festival fell on the shoulders of the screening committee and government officials. However, the government refrained from taking the burden of maintaining the grandeur of the festival, too, as it has not been notified as a state-level event, despite it featuring all the activities that are carried out during the world-famous Kullu Dusshera festival.

No political leaders were able to participate as chief guests at the festival this year because of the MCC. The festival was celebrated with much ado when political leaders were involved, but this time the screening committee just completed its formalities in conducting the fair. All the 18 contestants of the Spring Queen beauty pageant were from Kullu and were selected during one audition. Many other activities such as tambola were also curtailed or eliminated.

Elected representatives used to put efforts into organising the festival and star performers, including famous playback singers and comedians, would enthral audience during the cultural evenings at the Lal Chand Prarthi Kala Kendra. Cultural troupes from other states also used to participate and sometimes even international cultural groups were invited to take part in the festivities. However, this time, no artistes or cultural troupes from other states were invited to the festival and most of the performers were from within the district only. The number of spectators at the Kala Kendra yesterday was even less than the first evening.

Rain and storm were also a spoilsport for the trade fair yesterday as people that came to buy goods from the stalls at the Dhalpur ground had to leave after the weather turned adverse. Last year, stalls of Rehri market were sold for Rs 2.20 lakh but this year the MC earned Rs 12.39 lakh from Rehri market vendors and this had a direct impact on the selling price of their products. Due to this, the inclination of the masses to procure things from the fair fell. The stalls in the trade fair will be allowed to display items till May 12.

The residents said the government should make every effort to improve the standard and nature of the festival. A resident of the town Kunal said various political leaders claimed that the festival had been given the status of a state-level event but there was no notification to the effect yet and no funds or other assistance was provided by the government for the festival either.

