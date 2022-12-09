‘This victory is yours’: Son Vikramaditya Singh attributes Congress victory in Himachal Pradesh to late Virbhadra Singh

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 9

Soon after the win, Congress candidate from Shimla Rural seat Vikramaditya Singh attributed the party’s win in Himachal to his late father Virbhadra Singh.

Taking to his Instagram, he posted a photo of his father and wrote “This Victory is Yours”, adding the heart icons with it.

Aaditya Uddhav Thackeray was among the first few to react to the post. “Heartiest congratulations @vikramaditya.inc on your victory and that of the party in Himachal Pradesh. Best wishes for a successful tenure that will bring in stability, progress and peace to the people of the state,” wrote Thackeray.

Speaking to the media, Vikramaditya on Thursday said late Virbhadra Singh’s legacy was a big factor in the Congress winning in Himachal this time.

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh also said that one cannot neglect the former CM's legacy as the party fought the polls in his name.

She said: "The MLAs will choose their leader. They will make the best decision which will be conveyed to the party high command."

"I am not saying that I am in the race for the chief minister. But we have won this poll in the name of the late Virbhadra Singh. You can't neglect him and his family," she said.

The Congress bagged 40 seats in the Assembly election, while the BJP got 25.

The Independents won three seats while the AAP failed to open its account.

