Those who betrayed party during Rajya Sabha poll won’t be forgiven by voters: Himachal CM

Palampur, March 15

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu appreciated Congress MLAs from Kangra, who extended full support to him during the hour of political crisis in the state recently.

Talking to reporters here yesterday, the Chief Minister said many MLAs were offered huge amounts of money to switch over to the BJP and support BJP nominee Harsh Mahajan for Rajya Sabha. However, they declined the offer and stood with the party. He said barring one MLA all Kangra MLAs supported the Congress.

He said those who backstabbed the party in the Rajya Sabha elections would never be forgiven by the voters when they face voters in the Assembly elections. Without naming Sudhir Sharma, the Chief Minister said Congress made him minister, MLA four times. He was elected on the party ticket. However, this time because of certain compulsions of the party when he was not made minister, he changed his loyalty and supported the BJP.

The Chief Minister said it was a deep-rooted conspiracy by the BJP to topple the duly elected Congress government and murder the democracy. He stated that the BJP would never succeed in its nefarious designs as people of the state would stand by the government and Congress.

The Chief Minister said he always believed in the God and the truth finally prevailed. The people of the state can’t be cheated by shifting loyalties. “As long as I am there, corrupt practices will not be tolerated at any cost in public life. There will be zero tolerance for corruption,” he added.

The Chief Minister said development of Kangra was his top priority. Making Kangra tourism capital of the state was his commitment with the people and he was personally looking after the development projects going on in Kangra district and getting feedback from the officers regularly.

