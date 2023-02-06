Three-day BJP conclave ends in Una, 2 resolutions adopted

Our Correspondent

Una, February 5

The three-day conclave of the state BJP ended here today.

Three-tier meetings were held, starting with the one with core committee members, followed by another with state office-bearers, district party units and different morchas. The last meeting, which had three sessions, comprised 250 members of the state working committee.

Our IT sector outdid Silicon Valley

India’s IT sector has surpassed that of US’s Silicon Valley in terms of bringing about a digital change in society. The credit goes to PM Modi for a transparent & graft-free govt for the public. Anurag Thakur, Union Minister

State BJP ex-chief Dr Rajiv Bindal, in a press release, said a resolution was adopted to hail the Centre’s performance. It hailed India’s chairmanship for a year in the G20 with the theme ‘Vasudev Kutumbakam’, meaning ‘One Earth-One Family-One Future’.

The resolution also supports the extension of JP Nadda’s term as the BJP national president till 2024. It also referred to improvement in the country’s economy during the Modi-led government.

The resolution thanked the Centre for giving projects such as AIIMS-Bilaspur, PGI satellite centre in Una, IIM at Sirmour, IIIT at Una, Hydro Engineering College at Bilaspur, medical colleges at Nahan, Hamirpur and Chamba, NDRF Battalion to the state and a provision of Rs 512 crore for the CUHP.

It hailed the efforts of the government in removing the provisions of Section 370 from J&K and initiating the construction of a temple dedicated to Lord Rama in Ayodhya.

Another political resolution was adopted against the working of the Congress government in the state. It said residents were feeling cheated as the Congress had backtracked on its 10 guarantees.

It was resolved that block and district-level protests shall be launched against the closure of the government institutions. Besides, a signature campaign on the issue will also be initiated at the state level.

Addressing the state BJP working committee meeting here, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said only 400 days were left for the next Lok Sabha polls. He called upon BJP workers and leaders to ensure the party’s victory on all four seats in the 2024 polls again.