Three killed, two injured in road accident in Himachal’s Sirmaur dist

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 29

Three members of a family were killed and two other injured when the car (HP08 A 5405) they were travelling in plunged into a 500m gorge near Juneli village on the Haripur-Ronhat road in Sirmaur district this morning.

The occupants of the car, who belonged to Pujarli tehsil in Shimla district, had come to condole the death of a relative at Panog village in Ronhat area of Sirmaur when the mishap took place.

The deceased have been identified as Naria Ram (55), Durma Devi (58) and Manisha (28) while the injured included the driver Santosh (28), a resident of Kupvi in Shimla, and his wife Vimla. The injured were given preliminary treatment at a local hospital and referred to a higher medical centre for further treatment.

Paonta Sahib DSP Manvinder Thakur said investigation was being carried out to find the cause of the accident. The post mortem of the bodies was conducted at the Jarva Community Health Centre.

