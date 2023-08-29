Three killed, two injured in road accident in Himachal’s Sirmaur dist

Tribune News Service
Solan, August 29
Three members of a family were killed and two other injured when the car (HP08 A 5405) they were travelling in plunged into a 500m gorge near Juneli village on the Haripur-Ronhat road in Sirmaur district this morning.
The occupants of the car, who belonged to Pujarli tehsil in Shimla district, had come to condole the death of a relative at Panog village in Ronhat area of Sirmaur when the mishap took place.
The deceased have been identified as Naria Ram (55), Durma Devi (58) and Manisha (28) while the injured included the driver Santosh (28), a resident of Kupvi in Shimla, and his wife Vimla. The injured were given preliminary treatment at a local hospital and referred to a higher medical centre for further treatment.
Paonta Sahib DSP Manvinder Thakur said investigation was being carried out to find the cause of the accident. The post mortem of the bodies was conducted at the Jarva Community Health Centre.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ahead of upcoming assembly elections, LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 200
Subsidy for Ujjwala beneficiaries now stands at Rs 400 per L...
Union territory status of Jammu and Kashmir is not permanent thing, Centre tells Supreme Court
However, the court says lack of electoral democracy cannot b...
Imran Khan to be set free as court suspends 3-year sentence in Toshakhana case
A division bench comprising Islamabad High Court Chief Justi...
Delhi schoolteacher booked for making derogatory remarks in class
A complaint was filed following the incident last week