Tibet museum inaugurated at Dharamsala

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, February 10

A new Tibet Museum was formally inaugurated by Sikyong Penpa Tsering at Gangchen Kyishong here this morning.

The project was conceived in 2017 during the 15th Kashag (Cabinet meeting of Tibetan government in exile) under the leadership of former Sikyong Dr Lobsang Sangay with an aim to disseminate the uncensored story of Tibet to the world besides preserving the cultural heritage of Tibet.

Director of the museum Tashi Phunstok said the museum was aimed at reclaiming their right to tell their own stories. It will highlight Tibet’s historical, political, environmental and international importance through archives, photographs and personal testimonies apart from focusing on educating people about Tibet culture, democracy in exile, teachings and legacies of the Dalai Lama.

In his inaugural speech, Sikyong expressed his appreciation and gratitude to donors for their financial support and thanked the experts and technicians for their collaboration and guidance.

“I also commend the previous Kashag and former Sikyong Dr Lobsang Sangay for successful inauguration of the museum today,” said Sikyong Penpa Tsering.

“What is more important now is to ensure that the contribution of the sponsors and the investment of the expertise are not wasted,” Sikyong said. The museum is an essential medium to garner international attention to the political concerns of Tibet. To strengthen its presence and impact, Sikyong recommended standardizing the use of the museums to include audio in different languages and establish virtual tours of the exhibitions for those incapable of physical access to the museum who can also benefit from the experience.

“All our achievement and outstanding work today has been possible because of the guidance and visionary leadership of the Dalai Lama”. Sikyong reassured Tibetans that His Holiness is in good health.

Kalon Norzin Dolma, Department of Information and International Relations (DIIR), highlighted the importance of the newly inaugurated museum. “This exhibition hall is an important place of knowledge where Tibet’s past history and current reality are formed through evidence of images, documents and materials,” Kalon said.

The project owes its completion to major donors like USAID, Tibet Fund and NED, Kalon said.

