 BJP eyes 60% vote share, 9% up from last poll : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • BJP eyes 60% vote share, 9% up from last poll

BJP eyes 60% vote share, 9% up from last poll

BJP eyes 60% vote share, 9% up from last poll

BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon during campaigning at the District Courts in Sector 43 on Wednesday. Tribune Photo: Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, May 8

While the national BJP is striving for “400 paar”, the local party unit has set an ambitious target of getting 60 per cent vote share, which is 9 per cent up on its previous performance here.

The BJP claims they have got surveys done in this regard, which have found they are reaching close to this target. Most of speeches of the party leaders, especially of party president Jatinder Pal Malhotra, mention or emphasise getting 60 per cent voting share in the city. The party has worked out its strategy around it.

“We got 51 per cent vote share in the last election. During the past five years, we have delivered whether it was Covid or non-Covid period. So, based on our performance, we are confident to improve our margin by 9 per cent. Besides, our surveys in this regard are underway, which say we are going to reach near this target,” said Malhotra.

“To achieve this goal, our 25,000 workers are working day and night at the booth level. We are also holding rallies and other public events to apprise residents about the works of the Centre,” added the BJP chief.

In the last Lok Sabha election in the city, sitting MP Kirron Kher had retained the seat by getting 2,30,967 votes with a vote share of 51 per cent. While Bansal had got 1,84,218 votes, AAP candidate Harmohan Dhawan polled only 13,781 votes.

Kher had improved her voting percentage from 42.20 in the 2014 election. The celebrity-turned-politician had secured 1,91,362 votes, while Bansal and AAP’s Gul Panag had got 1,21,720 and 1,08,362 votes, respectively.

Meanwhile, city Congress president HS Lucky feels it will be the other way round this time. “Not the BJP, but we are going to win with 60 per cent vote share. The BJP is living in a fool’s paradise. We are aggressively holding our outreach programmes and getting a tremendous response from the public,” said Lucky.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

