Two file papers for Mandi seat

Mandi: Two candidates filed their nomination papers from the Mandi parliamentary constituency with the Returning Officer on the first day for filing of papers here on Tuesday. DEO Apoorv Devgan said Himachal Janata Party candidate Mahesh Kumar Saini, 45, a native of Sihan village in Balh tehsil, filed his nomination papers. Ashutosh Mahant (38), a resident of Dhalpur, also filed his nominations as an Independent.
