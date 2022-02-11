Two Haryana cops held in Himachal extortion case

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 10

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe into extortion by an impostor posing as an IGP of the Central government today busted a multi-crore extortion racket and arrested two Haryana Police personnel.

Following complaints that Vinay Aggarwal, fake IGP, extorted money in the industrial areas of Kala Amb, Baddi, Nalagarh and other areas in the past three years for getting work done by showing proximity with VIPs. A case under the IPC was registered at CID police station, Bharari (Shimla).

Investigation revealed that the two police personnel Ravinder, who is posted in Sonepat district, and Jail Warden Jasveer, posted in Jagadhri jail, Yamunanagar, used to escort Aggrawal in uniform, armed with automatic weapons.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Aggarwal and PSOs of an officer of Haryana were conduits. This also indicates the involvement of a senior police officer of Haryana. Two personnel of Haryana police were arrested and involvement of more police personnel from Haryana is suspected.

Both arrested persons have been remanded in nine days police custody.

