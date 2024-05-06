Two-year-old girl drowns in water drum

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 5

A two-year-old girl drowned in a drum filled with water in Tegubehar village of Bhuntar subdivision yesterday. According to information, a migrant couple hailing from Badaun district in Uttar Pradesh had been living in Tegubehar village for the last several years. Their daughter fell into a drum filled while playing.

Girl’s parents were busy in their work when she fell into the drum. By the time they came to know that their daughter had fallen into a drum filled with water, the girl had drowned. The police said the deceased was identified as Chandani. The girl’s body was handed over to her parents after a post-mortem examination. The police recorded statements of girl’s parents and registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.

