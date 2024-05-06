Two-year-old girl drowns in water drum

Kullu, May 5
A two-year-old girl drowned in a drum filled with water in Tegubehar village of Bhuntar subdivision yesterday. According to information, a migrant couple hailing from Badaun district in Uttar Pradesh had been living in Tegubehar village for the last several years. Their daughter fell into a drum filled while playing.
Girl’s parents were busy in their work when she fell into the drum. By the time they came to know that their daughter had fallen into a drum filled with water, the girl had drowned. The police said the deceased was identified as Chandani. The girl’s body was handed over to her parents after a post-mortem examination. The police recorded statements of girl’s parents and registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Video: ED recovers ‘mini mountain’ of cash from servant’s room of Jharkhand minister's secretary
ED sources said the cash was being counted to ascertain the ...
Phase-3 poll din ends; will seal fate of Amit Shah, Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Voting in 93 seats across 12 states tomorrow
Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in Jammu and Kashmir, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics
Poonch, Rajouri epicentre of attacks; 18 killed in a year
ICSE Class 10, 12 results today: CISCE to declare results at 11 am; here is how to check
Board to discontinue compartment exams
3 Pakistani men sexually assault college student, videotape him naked; arrested
the suspects recorded the victim unclothed and issued threat...