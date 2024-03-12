Una Zila Parishad approves Rs 11.93 crore Budget

Our Correspondent

Una, March 11

The Una Zila Parishad today passed a Budget of Rs 11.93 crore for the financial year 2024-25 at its quarterly meeting held at the Zila Parishad hall here.

Zila Parishad chairperson Neelam Kumari and Additional Deputy Commissioner Mahender Pal Gurjar were present besides Zila Parishad members and departmental officers.

Neelam Kumari said the money would be spent on repair and maintenance of panchayat bhawans, installing water and electricity points at community buildings and other development works as per requirement.

All development shelves pertaining to MGNREGA from all panchayats of the district were also passed. Zila Parishad vice-chairman Krishan Pal Sharma was also present during the meeting.

#MGNREGA #Una