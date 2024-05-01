Villager gets 10-year RI in NDPS Act case

Rampur, April 30
The District and Sessions judge, Kinnaur, at Rampur, today sentenced a 38-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) besides imposing Rs 1 lakh fine in a case under the NDPS Act.
District Attorney LM Sharma said on June 14, 2022, a police patrol got a tip-off that Ram, a resident of village Ghatu in Kullu, was going to sell charas near Badilaanj.
An informer accompanying the police recognised Ram who was carrying a bag in his hand. The police seized 1.542 kg of charas from him.
The evidence of 15 witnesses was recorded in the case.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
JD(S) suspends Prajwal Revanna over sexual abuse row
BJP counter-attacks Congress over ‘delayed’ action
India operated nest of spies in Australia, 2 expelled for bid to steal info in ’20: Report
MEA terms US media account of RAW hand in Gurpatwant Pannun ...
Covid vaccine can cause rare side-effect, admits AstraZeneca
It was manufactured and supplied under name Covishield by Se...