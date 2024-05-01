Villager gets 10-year RI in NDPS Act case

Our Correspondent

Rampur, April 30

The District and Sessions judge, Kinnaur, at Rampur, today sentenced a 38-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) besides imposing Rs 1 lakh fine in a case under the NDPS Act.

District Attorney LM Sharma said on June 14, 2022, a police patrol got a tip-off that Ram, a resident of village Ghatu in Kullu, was going to sell charas near Badilaanj.

An informer accompanying the police recognised Ram who was carrying a bag in his hand. The police seized 1.542 kg of charas from him.

The evidence of 15 witnesses was recorded in the case.

