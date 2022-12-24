Plehi village of Churah area in Chamba district is facing water scarcity as the water supply system is not functioning property for the last one month. Villagers have urged the Jal Shakti Vibhag to rectify the system and ensure regular water supply in the area. —Residents, Plehi, Chamba

Garbage dumped in the open

Some people are throwing garbage in the open at the Majaith ward of Shimla Municipal Corporation. Heaps of garbage are also a commonplace in the nearby forest. Despite a ban, many residents can be seen burning garbage. The civic body should take strict action against such people who are dumping or burning garbage in the open. —Rajesh, Majaith, Shimla

HPU PG results delayed

Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has not declared the results of PG courses, even after about four months of the examination. Exams of the next semester are around the corner, but students are still waiting for the results of the last semester. The university should issue the results at the earliest. —Hitesh, Shimla

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com

#chamba