Plehi village of Churah area in Chamba district is facing water scarcity as the water supply system is not functioning property for the last one month. Villagers have urged the Jal Shakti Vibhag to rectify the system and ensure regular water supply in the area. —Residents, Plehi, Chamba
Garbage dumped in the open
Some people are throwing garbage in the open at the Majaith ward of Shimla Municipal Corporation. Heaps of garbage are also a commonplace in the nearby forest. Despite a ban, many residents can be seen burning garbage. The civic body should take strict action against such people who are dumping or burning garbage in the open. —Rajesh, Majaith, Shimla
HPU PG results delayed
Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has not declared the results of PG courses, even after about four months of the examination. Exams of the next semester are around the corner, but students are still waiting for the results of the last semester. The university should issue the results at the earliest. —Hitesh, Shimla
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness
Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...
BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested
The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...
China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8
The National Health Commission announces that covid-19 manag...