Will scrap cases against Cong workers, says Agnihotri

UNA, DECEMBER 11
Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today said the new government would demand its genuine share of funds from the Centre.
In a press release issued here, he said the Congress government would strongly put forward the state’s case to the Centre.
The Deputy CM said all police cases, filed during the BJP regime against Congress workers or government employees as part of political vendetta, would be scrapped.
Agnihotri said president of the HPCC Pratibha Singh had strengthened the leadership in the state and under her guidance, all elected members had shown maturity and unity in forming the new government. The vision of former CM Virbhadra Singh would be taken forward.
Agnihotri said the central Congress leadership had showered blessings to the state leadership and under their guidance, the state government would fulfil all ‘guarantees’ given to the people of the state. The party had willpower to deliver the poll promises.
