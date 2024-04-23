Woman drug peddler held with 26 gm heroin in Nurpur

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, April 22

The police have arrested a woman for allegedly possessing 26.16 gm of heroin at Chhanni here.

Following a tip-off, the Damtal police raided a house at Chhanni and recovered the drug from the possession of the woman, identified as Ruby. A case under Section 21 of the NDPS Act has been registered against her.

She was produced in a local court on Monday and was remanded in police custody for further investigation.

Nurpur SP Ashok Ratan said during preliminary investigation, it was found that she was a habitual offender and was already booked in seven cases under the NDPS Act between 2018 and 2022 in different police stations in Himachal Pradesh and neighbouring Punjab.

The SP said as per police records, she was earlier arrested with 29.99 gm heroin and a case was registered in Dharamsala police station on September 6, 2018. Another case was registered against her after recovery of 80 gm heroin in Nangalbhur police station in Punjab on November 20, 2019. The SP said the accused took to drug peddling repeatedly after getting bail from the court.

He added that Nurpur district police would move a proposal under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act, 1988, to the Secretary (Home)-cum-Detention Authority, seeking her preventive detention so that she could be stopped from repeatedly indulging in such activities.

