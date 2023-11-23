Women’s kabaddi team felicitated

Shimla, November 22
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today honoured the gold medal winners of Himachal Pradesh Secretariat Women’s Kabaddi team here today, which recently won the All-India Civil Services Kabaddi Tournament held in New Delhi.
Congratulating the team for this achievement, the Chief Minister said their performance would encourage other young players of the state.
