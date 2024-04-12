Youth of Jibhi on mission to keep the valley clean

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, April 11

Youngsters and tourism beneficiaries of Jibhi valley in Banjar subdivision have embarked on a mission to carry out cleanliness drives in and around tourist hotspots, public places and forested land.

Gaurav, a youngster from Banjar, volunteered to pledge one hour daily to clean up littered garbage from public places. Soon after, a large number of area residents and members of the Jibhi Valley Tourism Development Association (JVTDA) joined hands to take part in the initiative.

The JVTDA had already been engaged in garbage collection from various hospitality units and houses in the area and carried out regular cleanliness drives.

JVTDA secretary Lalit Kumar said it was commendable that a large number of stakeholders of the tourism industry had vowed to keep the area garbage free. The number of volunteers had been rising, and volunteers inspired others to join this important initiative, he added.

He said the important thing was to sustain this effort.

“The JVTDA provides a mechanism for disposing garbage in an eco-friendly manner through a garbage collection vehicle. Responsible and sustainable development of tourism in the area was one of the major goals of the association,” Kumar added.

Jibhi resident Jaisingh Thakur said the residents would have to make it a habit to keep Seraj valley clean.

Vikas, another resident of the valley, said, “The children of the valley should be made aware about cleanliness and its benefits. Schools should organise workshops in this regard. Efforts of the youth will be helpful in deciding the future strategy.”

Nirmal, another resident, said tourism was being taught as a subject in Jibhi schools. Tourism beneficiaries should carry out joint activities with children to apprise them about cleanliness, he added. Pradeep, a local, said, “The hospitality unit operators should also apprise their guests to refrain from littering.”

Signboards displaying messages of cleanliness should be put up at various tourist hotspots, and local eatery owners should be made accountable for maintaining cleanliness, he added.

Rajender, a member of the JVTDA, said, “We must create an environment and mindset where everyone hesitates to litter. We should create awareness among our families about keeping the valley clean.”

He said dustbins should be installed at various locations, and should be cleaned regularly. Achievements in maintaining cleanliness should be acknowledged to reinforce the positive habit and for motivation, he added.

He said consistent efforts were required to keep the valley clean.

Jaspinder, a tourism beneficiary, said some provision of imposing penalties through local bodies should be enforced to penalise habitual offenders.

