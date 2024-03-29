 Comprehensive vs. Third-Party Insurance: What Car and Bike Owners Need to Know : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Impact Feature
  • Comprehensive vs. Third-Party Insurance: What Car and Bike Owners Need to Know

Comprehensive vs. Third-Party Insurance: What Car and Bike Owners Need to Know

Comprehensive vs. Third-Party Insurance: What Car and Bike Owners Need to Know


Choosing the right auto insurance isn't just a legal requirement, it's also a smart move. Whether you're an urbanite navigating the bustling streets of Mumbai, or a resident of Dehradun exploring the mountainous terrain, your vehicle needs protection. The two most common choices for car and bike owners in India are Comprehensive and Third-Party insurance.

But what do they entail? And how can you determine which one suits you better? Unravelling these options can empower you to make well-informed decisions, ensuring you get value for your car insurance price while safeguarding your cherished vehicle. Let’s dive into these concepts and decipher them!

Understanding Auto Insurance

Auto insurance, put simply, is your financial safety net when life throws you a curveball on the road. It's not just about the car insurance price, but the sense of security it brings. In India, owning at least third-party insurance is a legal requirement for both car and bike owners, making sure you're covered if your vehicle injures someone or causes property damage.

But there's more to it - comprehensive insurance goes beyond just covering third-party liabilities, it protects your own vehicle against damages too. Let's delve deeper into these types of coverage and see what’s best suited for your wheels.

Comprehensive Insurance: What You Need to Know

Think of comprehensive car insurance as your all-weather shield. It offers broad coverage, protecting you from losses due to accidents, calamities, and even theft. For example, if during the monsoon your car sustains damage from flooding (a common scenario in Mumbai), a comprehensive insurance policy will cover the repair costs.

Concerned about affordability? A high car insurance price will certainly make you think if it's worth it but rest assured, comprehensive insurance provides invaluable peace of mind by safeguarding against significant unexpected expenses. Additionally, you can choose add-ons like engine protection or zero depreciation to further enhance your coverage.

Third Party Insurance: A Closer Look

Third-party insurance is the minimum coverage mandated by the Motor Vehicle Act for all vehicles in India. Acting as a financial shield, it protects against claims arising from third-party damages or injuries. This liability-only insurance keeps you legally compliant, saving you from potential penalties or even imprisonment.

Its key features include a low premium, making the car insurance price affordable to a majority of vehicle owners. The coverage envelops personal injuries to a third party and property damages up to Rs. 7.5 lakhs. The ease of purchase is another plus point; choosing your car model and proceeding with the policy is effortless, even when seeking bike insurance online.

The benefits are clear: besides legal compliance, the policy offers liability cover against injury/death of a third party and damages to their property. This comes in handy when, let's say, you accidentally bump your bike into someone else's whilst navigating through the bustling streets of Mumbai. Opting for bike insurance online can make this process hassle-free and quick!

Comparing Comprehensive and Third-Party Insurance

When examining the zoomed-in details of comprehensive versus third-party insurance, one must consider the coverage, cost, benefits, and drawbacks. Let's compare:

  • Coverage: Comprehensive insurance is just that - comprehensive. It blankets both third-party liabilities and own damages, thus covering all bases. On the other hand, third-party insurance focuses solely on liabilities to third parties. It's a minimalist approach that meets legal requirements without covering your own vehicle's potential damage.
  • Cost: Due to its wider coverage scope, comprehensive insurance tends to come with a higher car insurance price tag. However, it provides you with financial peace of mind in case of unexpected incidents. Third-party insurance is typically more affordable but offers limited protection.
  • Benefits: Comprehensive insurance’s broad-based coverage means you're financially protected against any eventuality - from theft to natural disasters. Moreover, it includes cashless repair in network garages and the flexibility to add customised add-ons for enhanced protection. Conversely, third-party insurance provides a low-cost solution for those seeking only to fulfil legal mandates.
  • Drawbacks: While comprehensive insurance might strain your wallet more than third-party policies, it compensates for this by diminishing potential financial risks associated with accidents or calamities. Third-party policies are lighter on the pocket but leave you exposed to personal financial risk as they don't cover damages to your own vehicle.

Conclusion

We've journeyed through the ins and outs of Comprehensive and Third-Party insurance. We've explored their definitions, key features, benefits, and have keenly contrasted both to equip you with the knowledge you need. As a vehicle owner, it's crucial to weigh your needs against these offerings before making a choice.

Remember, ACKO's diverse car and bike insurance plans offer a seamless blend of affordability, simplicity, and convenience. Our competitive car insurance price coupled with our ease of bike insurance online purchase could be the solution you are looking for. Make an informed choice for your peace of mind on the road!  

 

 

 

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mumbai


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Explainer: Why BJP is flying solo in Punjab and Odisha

2
Delhi

Delhi High Court dismisses PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal from CM post after arrest

3
India

Hope that in India 'everyone's rights' are 'protected', people are able to vote in 'free & fair' atmosphere: UN spokesperson

4
India

Jailed gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari dies of cardiac arrest

5
Punjab

Punjab: ED raids yield Rs 3.89 crore in guava orchard scam case

6
India

Jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari dies of cardiac arrest

7
India

Gujarat court sentences former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt to 20 years in jail in 1996 drug case

8
India

Relief for Delhi CM, High Court bins plea for his ouster

9
India

‘Unwarranted, unacceptable’: India on US remarks on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

10
Delhi

Bullying Congress culture, no wonder being rejected: PM Modi

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Cash-strapped Congress gets fresh IT notice of Rs 1,700 crore, say party insiders

Cash-strapped Congress gets fresh I-T notice of Rs 1,800 crore

The Congress is already facing a funds crunch after Income T...

Arvind Kejriwal's wife releases WhatsApp number for people to send messages for jailed AAP leader

Arvind Kejriwal's wife launches WhatsApp campaign to garner support for AAP leader

In a digital media briefing, Sunita says her husband has cha...

Hope that in India 'everyone's rights' are 'protected', people are able to vote in 'free & fair' atmosphere: UN spokesperson

Hope that in India 'everyone's rights' are 'protected', people are able to vote in 'free & fair' atmosphere: UN spokesperson

Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric mak...

High alert across Uttar Pradesh after gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's death

High alert across Uttar Pradesh after gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's death

Umar Ansari alleged that his father was subjected to slow po...

Mukhtar Ansari was subjected to slow poisoning in jail: Son

Mukhtar Ansari was subjected to slow poisoning in jail: Son

Ansari's post-mortem to be conducted in UP by panel of five ...


Cities

View All

Rising prices, joblessness may count as major Lok Sabha poll issues

Amritsar: Rising prices, joblessness may count as major Lok Sabha poll issues

Amritsar MC offices to remain open on March 30, 31 for property tax

Despite Punjab CM's order, most govt, private offices fail to introduce signboards in Punjabi

Have no plans to quit Congress: Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Prohibitory orders in force for SOE entrance exams

Mohali police arrest 3 members of Chaura Madhre gang

Mohali police arrest 3 members of Chaura Madhre gang

Stray canine menace: Chandigarh civic body earmarks Rs 20L for dog bite compensation

Chandigarh-Sharjah flight set to resume on April 2

Chandigarh: Audit finds financial mismanagement in Panchayat Bhawan operations

Zirakpur: Ayushmann Khurrana helps launch food venture for LGBTQ+ community

Sexual harassment file stuck because of Arvind Kejriwal's inaction, claims LG

Sexual harassment file stuck because of Arvind Kejriwal's inaction, claims LG

Arvind Kejriwal's wife launches WhatsApp campaign to garner support for AAP leader

Enforcement Directorate wants AAP's Lok Sabha poll strategy details from Arvind Kejriwal's phone: Atishi

Security tightened in Central Delhi in view of INDIA bloc’s protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

ED charges a smokescreen, it wants to crush AAP: Kejri

Liquor vend auction evokes no response in 7 of 14 city zones

Jalandhar: Liquor vend auction evokes no response in 7 of 14 city zones

35-yr-old man shot dead at shop in Garhshankar

Phagwara: Two arrested on charge of extortion

Expired drugs destroyed at Phagwara Civil Hospital

Jalandhar: FIR against five AAP workers for vandalising Sushil Rinku, Sheetal Angural boards

Police can attach bookies’ properties

Ludhiana: Police can attach bookies’ properties

INDIA VOTES 2024: Speculations rife over Congress candidate from Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Political parties served seven notices for violating poll code

Liquor vend auction gets good response

Hit by stone after arguments, man succumbs

VB nabs PSPCL assistant line man for taking ~15,000 bribe

VB nabs PSPCL assistant line man for taking Rs 15,000 bribe

Man arrested for ‘murdering’ brother over property dispute

Patiala police conduct special search in jails

RGNUL gets new VC

Deed writer booked for duping woman