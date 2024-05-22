The new frontier – The WYH Health Score

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20: With the establishment of the Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited (CIBIL) in the early 2000s, Credit Score (a 3-digit numeric summary of your credit history) became the benchmark of your ability to borrow from Bank’s/NBFC’s. Simply put, your credit score shows lenders whether you are a reliable borrower with minimum risk or a risky one, as well as the likelihood of you repaying a new loan in time. Prior to this, the Indian financial system lacked a standardized method to evaluate an individual's or a company's ability to repay debts. Lending decisions were often made based on subjective assessments, leading to potential bias and inconsistency.

A joke making the rounds in cricket circles is of the ‘box’ being invented in 1874 and the helmet a hundred years later. So, it took 100 years for men to realize that their brains were also worth protecting. It was this simple joke which led the Founders of “Watch Your Health”, with a history in Financial Products, to focus on Health - a much-neglected subject in our busy lives. Hippocrates, also traditionally referred to as the "Father of Medicine” said, “The wise man should consider that health is the greatest of human blessings.”

But how does one measure one’s health? How does one know if one is healthier than the stranger sitting next to you in a train or flight? How does one know if one’s diet/health routine is leading to an improvement in one’s health? How does one know when one should reach out to a Health Care Professional and when one can manage health issues with self-care and medication?

Watchyourhealth (WYH), established in 2015, attempted to find answers to these very questions. The Founder teams early career exposure to the CIBIL credit score, led to the establishment of the WYH Health Score using available past health data, developing technology to read present health behavior and attributes, and working with health partners (diagnostic labs, Doctors etc) to increase the data pool of individual clients. What started off as an attempt to provide a WYH Health Score – a single 3-digit numeric summary of an individual’s health, has today transformed itself into a 250-member organization. WYH uses technology and its own trained Health Care Professionals to not just provide an actionable picture of each person’s health but also works with the same clients to improve their Health Score. WYH works with “Shared Goal Partners” in the Insurance, Hospital, Diagnostic Labs, Pharma, Sports companies, or any organization which touches the health of its clients or employees. The “Shared Goal” with our partners is to intervene either digitally or physically and improve the health of their clients. A healthier portfolio for our B2B partners leads to a long-term business impact along with creating great brand affinity and personal empowerment for crores of Indians.

We work constantly to strengthen the data available from the health ecosystem for the public good and that too only with the explicit consent of the affected client. The WYH Research & Development desk also develops products which use ordinary mobile phones to collect basic health information like Respiratory rate, SpO2 (Oxygen saturation) levels, Heart Rate Variability (HRV), Blood Pressure, Sugar Levels etc without having to visit any HCP. The WYH Health score has used this past as well as instant health data to catalyze under-writing of insurance policies and to provide health data stacks and insights to enable Health related institutions to make informed health decisions. Over the last decade, WYH has played a vital role in driving access to the WYH Health Score for crores of consumers and B2B partners. We dream of a healthier India and as India marches towards its set goal of a $5 trillion economy, WYH will work with its “Shared Goal partners” in ensuring that Indians enjoy their newfound wealth with a healthier lifestyle.

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

