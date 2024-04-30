173 kg drugs seized, two held

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 29

In a joint operation, the Indian Coast Guard and the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have seized seized 173 kg of narcotics from an Indian fishing boat and detained two crew members on board the vessel off the Gujarat coast.

The suspects in custody of Coast Guard officials. PTI

Yesterday, the Coast Guard had seized 86 kg drugs from a boat and arrested 14 Pakistani nationals.

The 173 kg haul announced today was the outcome of a specific and credible intelligence provided by the ATS, Gujarat. The Coast Guard deployed its assets ensuring comprehensive surveillance to intercept the suspected boat. Subsequent investigations confirmed the accuracy of the intelligence inputs, establishing the involvement of the fishing boat and two persons in the smugglings. Further investigation into the crew’s involvement is underway. The operation marks the 12th such seizure by the Coast Guard in the past three years.

