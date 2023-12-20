20 cases of Covid sub-variant JN.1 found in three states: INSACOG

New Delhi, December 20
As many as 20 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been found across the country with 18 traced in Goa and one each in Kerala and Maharashtra, INSACOG data showed.
The Centre has asked states and union territories to maintain constant vigil amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases and the detection of the new JN.1 variant in the country.
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday reviewed the preparedness of health facilities across the country and stressed on being alert against emerging strains of coronavirus.
India recorded 614 new coronavirus infections in a day, the highest since May 21, while the active cases have increased to 2,311, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
The World Health Organisation has classified JN.1 as a separate “variant of interest” given its rapidly increasing spread but said that it poses a “low” global public health risk.
The JN.1 variant was previously classified as a variant of interest (VOI) as part of the BA.2.86 sublineages, the parent lineage that is classified as a VOI, the world body said on Tuesday. However, in recent weeks, JN.1 cases continued to be reported in multiple countries and its prevalence has rapidly increased globally.
