3 children killed as school bus overturns in UP

Barabanki (UP), April 2
Three children were among four persons killed after a school bus overturned near Salarpur village here in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, the police said. Thirty-two children were injured.
The accident occurred in the evening when they were returning to Suratganj after a picnic in Lucknow, they said.
The school bus was speeding and in an attempt to save a motorcycle rider, it swerved and overturned, Additional SP Akhilesh Narayan said.
