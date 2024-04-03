3 children killed as school bus overturns in UP

PTI

Barabanki (UP), April 2

Three children were among four persons killed after a school bus overturned near Salarpur village here in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, the police said. Thirty-two children were injured.

The accident occurred in the evening when they were returning to Suratganj after a picnic in Lucknow, they said.

The school bus was speeding and in an attempt to save a motorcycle rider, it swerved and overturned, Additional SP Akhilesh Narayan said.

