5 of 6 accused in Parliament security breach case give consent for polygraph test

New Delhi, January 5
Five of the six accused persons arrested in connection with the Parliament security breach on Friday gave their consent before a court here to conduct their polygraph test.
Additional Sessions Judge Hardeeep Kaur also extended the police custody of all the accused -- Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde, Neelam Azad, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat -- by eight days.
The judge extended the custody of the accused on an application moved by the Delhi Police after they were produced before the court on expiry of their custody granted earlier.
The accused, excluding Azad, gave their consent for the test before the court.
The Delhi Police had earlier moved the court seeking permission to conduct the polygraph test of all the accused.
