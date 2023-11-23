5-state elections: Congress's appeasement policy must end, PM Modi writes to Rajasthan voters

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, November 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday penned a personal letter to the voters of Rajasthan, urging them to “reclaim the state from the Congress” which, he said, “had made it difficult to profess one’s faith”.

In veiled references to the June 2022 beheading of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal, the Prime Minister said the Congress policy of appeasement had gone a bit too far in Rajasthan. “No one had imagined the level of liberty the Congress dispensation in Rajasthan would accord to anti-social elements. Today, it has become difficult for people to profess their religion in the state,” said the Prime Minister in his letter, which BJP booth workers will hand-deliver to vast sections of the electorate.

“The Congress is afraid of acting against criminals because of its policy of appeasement,” the PM said, adding that the state government had brought Rajasthan to “number one position on crime chart”.

“This is a state with a history of sacrifices to save the honour of women. Five years ago, people entrusted the responsibility of governance to the Congress. But, unfortunately, all that the state has witnessed is paralysed law and order; unabated rise in crime against women; apathetic administration and chronic corruption,” he said.

The BJP’s lead campaigner also raked up dynastic politics three days ahead of polls, saying that while the Congress was only concerned about furthering the interests of wards of their leaders, the BJP was engaged in advancing the future of children of common and poor people. “It is Modi’s guarantee that the BJP government here will take Rajasthan to great heights in the future,” the PM’s letter said.

#Congress #Narendra Modi #Rajasthan