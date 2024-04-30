6 killed, 3 injured as truck rams into jeep in Bihar’s Bhagalpur

Bhagalpur, April 30
Six people, including two minors, died and three others were injured after a speeding truck rammed into a jeep in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, police said on Tuesday.
The accident took place in Aamapur village around 11.30 pm on Monday, they said.
“The speeding stone chips-laden truck reportedly lost control and collided with the jeep on National Highway-80. The passengers were on their way to a marriage party,” said Ajeet Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Ghogha Police Station.
The injured have been admitted to the nearest government hospital. The driver of the truck, which has been impounded, fled, he said.
“The rescue work continued for three hours... The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination,” Kumar added.
The deceased have been identified as Satyam Mandal (32), Sanchit Kumar (18), Abhisekh Kumar (12), Pankaj Kumar Singh (35), Amit Das (16) and Parimal Das (42).
