Another Indian student dies in US, 9th this year

New Delhi: Another Indian student, Uma Satya Sai Gadde, ninth this year, died of unnatural causes in the US, said the Indian Consulate in New York. “A police investigation is underway,” it added. TNS

SC grants bail to Shoma Kanti Sen in Elgar case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to academic-activist Shoma Kanti Sen, who was arrested in June 2018 in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. TNS

NIA identifies accused in Bengaluru blast case

New Delhi: The NIA has identified Mussavir Hussain Shazib as the key accused who carried out the blast at a cafe in Bengaluru on March 1 and Abdul Matheen Taahaa as the co-conspirator.

