Aussie scribe’s visa claims ‘incorrect, misleading’

New Delhi, April 24
Responding to a senior Australian journalist’s claims that she had to leave India abruptly on the day of voting for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections because her visa extension was denied, sources in the Centre have labelled them “not correct, misleading and mischievous”.
The sources insisted that Avani Dias, the South Asia Bureau Chief for Australian broadcaster ABC News, had violated visa rules while undertaking her professional pursuits. In spite of this, at her request, she was assured that her visa would be extended for the coverage of the General Election in India.
Her previous visa was valid up to April 20, 2024, the sources said.
In posts on social media, Avani said she had to leave India on April 19. “Last week, I had to leave India abruptly. The Modi government told me my visa extension would be denied, saying my reporting ‘crossed the line’. We were also told my election accreditation would not come through because of an Indian Ministry directive,” she said in the post, adding she and her partner had to leave on the first day of voting.
The sources said Dias paid the visa fee on April 18 and the same day her visa was extended till June-end. “She, however, chose to leave India on April 20. At the time of her departure, she held a valid visa and her extension of visa stood approved,” they said.
Her allegation that she was not granted permission to cover the elections was also factually incorrect, the sources said. The coverage of election activities outside of booths is permitted to all journalist visa holders. Authority letters are required only for access to polling booths and counting stations.
