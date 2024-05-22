‘Be combat ready’: Navy Chief Admiral DK Tripathi to officers

Ajay Banerjee
New Delhi, May 22
Three weeks after taking over as Indian Navy Chief, Admiral DK Tripathi on Tuesday evening addressed naval officers at and laid out what was expected of the force, including being combat ready, as maritime threats are rising.
It was Admiral Tripathi’s maiden address after taking over as the Navy Chief at the start of this month. He emphasised that as the primary manifestation of India’s maritime power is to remain ‘combat ready’ at all times to safeguard national maritime interests.
That has to be “anytime, anywhere, anyhow” said the Admiral, as he spoke to officers at the newly opened naval headquarters at the Delhi Cannt.
The Admiral mentioned the security environment and consequent actions required by the Navy.
He reiterated the unwavering commitment of the Indian Navy towards self-reliance on finding in-house solutions. He asked for innovation and need to embrace niche technologies to address the existing and emerging challenges in the maritime domain.
Among the audience were middle- and senior-level Navy officers. He asked them to be focused on being “the solution providers” and to “prioritise outcomes” towards becoming a combat ready, credible, cohesive, and future ready Navy.
