BJP seeks Congress apology over ‘RSS backing INDIA’ jibe

New Delhi, April 8

The ruling BJP on Monday found itself fighting against an unusual claim—that the RSS has decided to back the Congress and INDIA bloc in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In a petition to the Election Commission, the BJP flagged a viral video produced by one Maharashtra-based Janardan Moon who has fought and lost a protracted legal battle to get his private organisation registered as Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

It turned out that Moon, despite losing legal battles, created a video pledging support to the INDIA bloc and the Congress and uploaded it on YouTube channel ‘Aawaz India’ with the title “RSS supports Congress, creates uproar across the country”.

In the petition to EC today, the ruling party said the propaganda video was shared by Congress’ Rahul Kajal on his X account. “The purpose is to indulge in rumour mongering to confuse voters that the RSS has extended support to INDI alliance and the Congress,” the BJP said to the EC, seeking a public apology from the Congress, deletion of the video and FIRs against the Congress and Moon.

