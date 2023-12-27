Centre cautions social media sites on deepfakes

New Delhi, December 26
The Centre on Tuesday issued an advisory to all social media platforms, telling them to comply with IT rules amid growing concerns around deepfakes and misinformation powered by AI.
The advisory states, “The content not permitted under the IT Rules must be clearly communicated to the users in clear and precise language.”
Users must be informed about penal provisions and violations be reported to enforcement agencies. Platforms are obliged to ensure efforts to prevent users from uploading or sharing prohibited content, besides promptly removing such content, including deepfakes, it says.
